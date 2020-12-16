Wide Receiver Daejon Reynolds Signs With the Florida Gators

Everything you need to know about Florida's latest signee, wide receiver Daejon Reynolds.

One of four wide receivers and six pass-catchers in Florida's 2021 recruiting class, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) wide receiver Daejon Reynolds has put pen-to-paper and signed with the Gators.

"Athletic, I bring a lot of energy to the table," Reynolds said in his signing clip. "So I just feel like it's going to be a good situation for all of us."

Reynolds committed to Florida in February, joining then-Grayson teammate quarterback Carlos Del Rio as leaders of UF's offensive recruiting haul. Del Rio would end up transferring to Cartersville (Ga.), however, Reynolds continued to produce with new quarterback Jake Garcia, posting 88 receptions for 1534 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020.

Reynolds projects well as a high-volume possession receiver who should continue to progress as a route runner and can use his big frame to make tough catches in the middle of the field.

Below, you can find a snippet of Reynolds' Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report, and you can welcome Reynolds to Florida following him on Twitter here.