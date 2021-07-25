Sports Illustrated home
Gators 2022 RB Target Damari Alston Commits to Auburn

The Florida Gators brought in Auburn commit, running back Damari Alston, on a visit in June.
The Florida Gators will have to look elsewhere at running back after Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) running back Damari Alston announced via social media today that he'll be taking his talents to Auburn at the collegiate level.

Alston was one of the running backs that have been recruited heavily by Florida in the past, though that interest appeared to have waned over the past few weeks. That much was made clear after Alston released a top three earlier this month that included just LSU, Auburn and Northwestern.

After receiving an offer from Florida last year, it appeared that Alston had his eyes set on becoming a member of the Orange and Blue. There was certainly mutual interest and that would lead to a visit to Florida's campus in June where he spent time with the Florida football staff, running drills with running backs coach Greg Knox.

“It was definitely what I expected. What I've seen I really like, so we're gonna keep it moving from there,” Alston said at the time. "I felt the love. Florida has just always caught my eye since I was younger and when I received the offer, I was just like, 'Oh, yeah, I gotta keep in contact with these guys.’”

Florida has its eyes set on two other targets at running back including Lake Gibson (Fla.) 2022 running back Jaylon Glover and Winter Park (Fla.) running back Terrance Gibbs. Gibbs will be back on campus this upcoming Friday for Friday Night Lights in Gainesville, another opportunity to showcase his skills in front of Florida coaches.

Don't be surprised to see Florida land one or both of their running back targets as we inch closer to early National Signing Day in December. For Florida, landing one of the premier targets will go a long way in helping the depth at the position moving forward.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball.

