Photo: D'Antre Robinson; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have been doing their due diligence on more than just one recruit from Jones High School in Orlando, Fla.

While most UF fans and analysts are well aware that linebacker Malik Bryant is a priority target for the Gators in the class of 2023, Florida's new coaching staff has also begun its pursuit of Bryant's teammate and fellow pass rusher, that being 2024 defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson.

Robinson, 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, was recruited to Florida by the Gators' previous coaching staff. That hasn't changed with new head coach Billy Napier leading the charge in Gainesville as Robinson quickly earned a re-offer from UF in March.

"I went on a visit in March. They were pretty cool and they had a lot of energy," Robinson told AllGators.

Robinson was able to meet with numerous coaches during his trip to Florida in March, including defensive line coach Sean Spencer and other members of the defensive staff. Not only was he impressed with the energy of the coaches, but the newly-integrated, people-oriented culture instilled by Napier in recent months.

"They're taking care of their players with nutrients and stuff like that. They make sure everybody's alright in the classroom and everything like that," Robinson recalled. "It's very great because they take care of the players and make sure everybody is fully healthy, everything like that. That's really important."

Spencer views Robinson as a defensive tackle at the next level, likely a three-technique where he can show off his pass-rushing skills on a consistent basis. The staff appreciates Robinson's strength, quickness and footwork for a player of his size.

Florida isn't the only school in pursuit of the pair of Jones' defenders, however. Bryant's recruitment and current top five schools have been well-documented, while Robinson's recruitment seems to be just starting to take off.

Georgia recently came calling with an offer on May 9, while Tennessee and Miami have also done so in the past. Those three schools, and Florida, are among the big programs that Robinson is hearing from, as well as Alabama, Oregon and Clemson, although offers have not come in from the latter three schools as of yet.

Robinson is considered the No. 20 defensive lineman and the No. 212 overall recruit in the class of 2024.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.