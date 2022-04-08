Gators DB Target Jaremiah Anglin Jr. Reviews Recent Visit; Fit in Defense

Jaremiah Anglin Jr. discusses his potential role as a versatile defensive back in the Gators secondary and recaps his visit to Florida.

The Florida Gators are notably off to a hot start where recruiting for the 2023 class is concerned.

Despite holding just one firm commitment in defensive back Aaron Gates – someone who pledged under the previous staff – the Gators have lured a plethora of top recruits onto campus and received raving reviews for their relationship-building and attention to detail.

While interest for UF has been shown from nearly every position group, the intruige has arguably been most plentiful from members of the secondary around the country.

Jaremiah Anglin Jr., who visited Florida for the first time under the new staff on Apr. 2, is the latest to raise an eyebrow at the operation Billy Napier and his assistants are running in Gainesville.

"I really enjoyed my visit at the University of Florida [Saturday], but what stood out was the practice to me," Anglin told AllGators following his visit. "The energy from the get-go to the finish the energy was always up, the coaches energy was always up and I just liked how to practice was well structured."

Hailing from Polk County, which has long been a pipeline to the University of Florida, Anglin walked into the Florida facility with an abundance of familiar faces and a history of players from his area surrounding him.

Stretching from the likes of defensive lineman Gervon Dexter (Lake Wales), linebacker Ventrell Miller (Kathleen) running back Demarkcus Bowman, wide receiver Fenley Graham, tight end Keon Zipperer, outside linebacker Lloyd Sumerall III – the last four from Lakeland High School – Anglin has seen the success players from his county can have at UF.

However, he is focused on creating a path that best suits him, rather than following in the footsteps of those that came before him in his region of Florida.

"For the Polk County guys there now, I watched them practice today and they all have developed very well since the last time I see them practice. But, I still find what best fits me, not what best fits, you know, the county."

Speaking to co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney, Anglin was told that he would be moved around the secondary if he elected to continue his football career in orange and blue.

Florida views Anglin as a Swiss Army knife on the backend that they want to give the freedom to make plays on the ball, a trait that runs in the family with his cousin Derwin James Jr. being one of the most versatile players in the NFL at the moment.

"He was just telling me that I'm not a defensive back that, like, could just play one position," he said about his meeting with Toney. "He will move me around all over the secondary and he would just put me where the ball will go in the air and I can go get it."

Anglin, who is currently being recruited heavily by a plethora of schools, including the top institutions in the state of Florida in UF, FSU, UCF and Miami, is letting his recruitment come naturally. Having taken just four visits in the spring thus far, the Lake Wales defensive back hasn't formulated a top schools list or pinned down a time for his awaited commitment.

"I am still 100% open in my recruitment."

However, Anglin plans to return to Gainesville for another visit before he commits. He'll continue to decipher if Florida meets the characteristics he cherishes for the school he plays for and defense he plays in at the next level.

"I'm going to be looking for a school that would develop me as a player, and as a person, most importantly," he said. "I definitely want to be developed so I can try to get to that next chapter, the NFL. I want to play as a true freshman, which is always the goal when you step on campus. I just really just going to see what best fits me as a player.

"The school I choose will be the best school, I feel like, that I can be more versatile in the secondary and just allow my football abilities to really be shown."

