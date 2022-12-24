Gators Land in Top 10 for Elite 2024 DL David Stone Jr.

Photo: David Stone Jr.; Credit: Zach Goodall

With the 2023 recruiting cycle starting to wind down as the Early National Signing Day grows further in the rearview mirror, the 2024 class will soon become a top priority.

On Friday, the Florida Gators landed in the top ten for highly regarded 2024 defensive lineman David Stone Jr. Florida sits alongside Alabama, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

The Oklahoma City, Okla., native spoke about Florida to All Gators this summer before an offer was extended and a genuine relationship was forged. Still, he spoke highly of defensive line coach Sean Spencer and defensive analyst Jamar Chaney.

"Oh, man, they're great. I'm not gonna lie," Stone said. "So, it's more just about me getting to meet the rest of the coaching staff as well, and then catching a few games. I went to a practice or two, I really did enjoy it there when I went."

The defensive line is currently a position of need for the Gators after they failed to close on their top prospects in 2023 as Jordan Hall chose Georgia and John Walker stayed true to his original UCF commitment.

They were slated to provide an immediate replacement for a departing Gervon Dexter Sr. However, they still drew in multiple prospects, including Gardendale, Ala., native Kelby Collins to fill the versatile five-technique, defensive-end hybrid role Dexter played for Florida in 2022 at some point down the line.

As a result, Florida will look to patch the interior holes via the transfer portal to give Collins and Co. time to develop properly. However, Stone stands as one of the ready-now individuals the Gators will need to secure in 2024 to ensure they close the talent gap present between them and consistent SEC contenders like Georgia and Alabama.

Stone would be the latest addition from IMG Academy, a talent institution the Gators finally infiltrated after years of missing on players from the premier production institution. He has the potential to join Kamari Wilson, Knijeah Harris and former roommate Will Norman in Gainesville as former Ascenders in orange and blue, if that's the direction he elects to go.

It will be a hard-fought battle for his services.

