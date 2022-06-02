Three Florida Gators 2023 recruiting targets, all from the same high school, have locked in a joint commitment date.

Photo: Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker; Credit: Zach Goodall

Three teammates in the recruiting class of 2023 have locked in a joint commitment date: Osceola (Fla.) defensive linemen Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker, as well as Kowboys cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson, are set to announce their college decisions together on October 22, the trio announced.

LeBlanc was previously scheduled to take part in a triple commitment ceremony with fellow Orlando-area prospects, Dr. Phillips offensive tackle Payton Kirkland and Jones linebacker Malik Bryant, on July 23. LeBlanc recently backed out of that event, however, citing the need for additional time to reach his recruitment conclusion.

LeBlanc quickly emerged as one of Florida's top targets in the recruiting class of 2023 upon new head coach Billy Napier and his staff's arrival in Gainesville. He's visited the program eight times since January and will do so again, this time officially, on June 10.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman has been pitched on the idea of early playing time by UF's staff due to his skill-set and the Gators' lack of depth in the trenches. He's posted 16 sacks and 21 tackles for loss for Osceola over the last two seasons.

"I can play anywhere across the line," LeBlanc told AllGators. "They call me a walking mismatch."

Walker, LeBlanc's partner in crime on the Kowboys' defensive line, has also emerged as a priority for the Gators.

He's been to Gainesville six times this spring and Walker confirmed with AllGators that UF will receive his final official visit sometime during the 2022 season after he uses four of his officials in June, to UCF, Michigan, Southern California and Ohio State in that order.

"He likes me playing the three [technique], the two [technique], the one [technique]. And he said I'm really explosive. I use my hands very well," Walker shared, recalling conversations with UF defensive line coach Sean Spencer. "His energy is up there. When we watch film, he always has energy. And his energy never changed."

Walker, 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, has produced 31 sacks and 41 tackles for loss in three seasons with the Kowboys.

Jackson, meanwhile, is a fast-rising defensive back recruit in the class of 2023 and only recently added Florida to his list of offers in May. Alabama, Georgia and five other SEC programs have also come calling over the last month.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound corner visited Gainesville for the first time on Tuesday, alongside LeBlanc and Walker, and came away impressed with Gators cornerback coach Corey Raymond's résumé.

“He’s developed good DBs in the league and he's willing to coach for the future. [I'm] very excited about that," Jackson said of Raymond. "He was telling me that my size since he's finally seen me in person ... that I’m long, big, fast, very physical. Then he was showing me he liked my tape and stuff, my abilities to play.”

Jackson caught 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns last year, primarily playing wide receiver while picking up on the cornerback position. He ended the season with three interceptions and is now focused on playing defensive back.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.