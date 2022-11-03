Desmond Ricks Places Florida in Top 3; Announces Commitment Date

Following the loss of Cormani McClain to Miami, the Gators are in rebound mode to round out a talented defensive back class with a headlining act.

On Thursday evening, Florida inched closer to accomplishing that goal as IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks included the Gators in his top three alongside Alabama and LSU. Ricks also shared that he will be announcing his commitment on Dec. 23, two days after Early Signing Day.

The Chesapeake, Va., native recently reclassified to the 2023 class from 2024 on Oct. 22. He made a short turnaround by trimming his list of desired schools down to three on Thursday.

Gators head coach Billy Napier spoke indirectly about reclassification soon after Ricks made the decision to shorten his timeframe before moving on to his next chapter.

"We live in a world now where they're trying to go forward," he said. "It's hard to believe that that's the case, but I think there is a handful of players out there that are capable."

Standing at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Ricks holds an ideal frame for a pressman cover corner at the collegiate level. Pairing his length with athleticism and advanced technique for someone his age — especially when considering his reclassification — Ricks is a potential game-changing piece for whichever secondary he chooses to be a part of at the next level.

That is why his expedited process changed nothing in regard to the top programs staunchly recruiting him, especially for Gators cornerback coach Corey Raymond.

When Ricks visited Gainesville over the summer for Florida's cookout, he spoke glowingly of Raymond as it pertained to his main criteria of development when choosing his school of the future.

"Coach Raymond is the reason I'm here," Ricks told All Gators. "Everybody else is having their cookout today, but I decided to come here to see coach Raymond because he's the best doing it ... with him being known for developing players."

If he were to choose Florida, Ricks would add to the likes of Ja'Keem Jackson, Dijon Johnson, Sharif Denson, Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell to bolster the staff's efforts of flipping the position group this offseason.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.