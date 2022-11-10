The timing of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks' reclassification from the 2024 to 2023 class couldn't have been better for Florida. It came five days prior to Cormani McClain, the Gators' previous No. 1 corner target this year, surprisingly committing to the Miami Hurricanes.

Ricks has now occupied McClain's spot on the big board as head coach Billy Napier and his staff lock to round out their 2023 class. The Chesapeake, Va. native has reciprocated UF's interest and will visit Florida this weekend when the Gators host the South Carolina Gamecocks for Senior Day.

Ricks named the Gators among his top three teams on November 3 and locked in a commitment date of December 23, the final day of the early signing period. LSU and Alabama join Florida in Ricks' top three.

According to Blake Alderman of Swamp247, Ricks intends to officially visit Florida on the weekend of December 2 in the weeks leading up to his college decision.

This weekend will mark Ricks' fourth trip to Gainesville this year. When he stopped by in July for Florida's Friday Night Lights and Grill in the Ville events, Ricks told All Gators that he had made his way to campus for one reason — to spend time with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, now his primary recruiter to UF.

"Coach Raymond is the reason I'm here," Ricks told All Gators at the time "Everybody else is having their cookout today, but I decided to come here to see coach Raymond because he's the best doing it ... with him being known for developing players."

The two are certain to spend more time together this weekend when Raymond isn't coaching the Gators' cornerbacks against the Gamecocks.

