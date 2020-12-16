JUCO LB Diwun Black Signs With the Florida Gators

After a two-year stint at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, former Osceola (Kissimmee, Fla.) linebacker and UF commit Diwun Black has signed with the Florida Gators as a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defender was one of Florida's highest-rated, and most loyal, commits in the 2019 class but had to take the junior college route for the first two years of his career before he could end up in orange and blue. Now, that has come to fruition.

In one season taking the field for MGCCC, his freshman year, Black recorded 46 tackles, including 8.5 loss, one interception, and five defended passes in 11 games. His performance earned him 247Sports' No. 1 ranking among all 2021 junior college prospects across the nation.

Black had previously been committed to Mississippi State as a high school prospect when Dan Mullen served as the Bulldogs' head coach. He followed Mullen to Florida as a commit within a year of Mullen joining the Gators, and never wavered from that commitment throughout the entirety of his commitment.

Black profiles as an athletic linebacker who can play off the ball and offer Florida an upgrade in coverage opposite of the middle linebacker. Black could also be a candidate for reps at safety.

His size, length, and athleticism should allow Black to line up across from and cover tight end and big slot receivers. With very long strides to pair with his speed, Black can cover an immense amount of ground both dropping into coverage or coming downhill to attack a ball carrier. He's physical as well, willing to lower his shoulder and deliver a blow.

You can welcome Black to Florida by following him on Twitter here.