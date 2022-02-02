DL Jack Pyburn Signs With the Florida Gators

Similar to tight end Hayden Hansen, the Florida Gators entered the competition for defensive lineman Jack Pyburn out of Bolles (Jacksonville, Fla) a bit late in the process. While he was set to decide between Miami and Auburn, Florida swooped in, hosting an official visit with him over the weekend.

It was a legitimate 11th hour (in the recruiting world) parlay into a commitment as Pyburn would quickly announce his commitment on Tuesday just a few days after landing an offer and prior to signing day on Wednesday.

Now, he is under the fold with Florida and certainly, Gators DL coach Sean Spencer couldn't be happier.

Pyburn, 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, is thought to be one of the more quick-impact players in the class due to his size, strength and skills that translate to the next level. While he hasn't been one of the most sought-after recruits, he's fallen under the radar a bit, probably due to where he played football.

Now, Pyburn will be able to showcase his skills on the big stage with the Gators, one of the most historically successful programs in the country that has often pumped out a wealth of defensive linemen into the NFL.

“Coach Napier [offered me]," Pyburn recently told AllGators shortly after he was offered by the program. "He just basically told me that he needed me to be a part of his program, that he didn’t want me, he needed me ... He told me that, all around, I’m the perfect package for him and that I’m wanted in Gainesville."

Well, now the Florida native has his home and Napier has his guy.

