Safety Donovan McMillion Signs With the Florida Gators

One of several defensive backs committed to Florida in the class of 2021, Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)

"Playing for coach Mullen, coach English, and coach Grantham, just that relationship right there is so huge and key," McMillon said in his signing day video. "I think they're going to really help me develop as a player, and a person. I think they're getting a playmaker that is unique, not just a cover safety but a guy who can come down and make tackles."

McMillon committed to Florida in July after a virtual recruitment and an unofficial visit to The Swamp shortly prior, as the Pittsburgh-area native made a road trip to Florida and other schools with his family. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound defensive back, who is capable of playing a true safety or STAR nickel cornerback role in an early-down capacity, was originally offered by UF in April.

You can find a portion of McMillon's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report below