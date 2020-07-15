SI All-American Candidate Donovan McMillon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Donovan McMillon

Projected Position: Safety

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 193 pounds

School: Canonsburg (Pa.) Peters Township

Schools of Interest: Considering Florida, Oklahoma, Texas A & M, Virginia Tech, among others

Frame: Long, well-defined frame with room to add mass to the upper half and improve strength

Athleticism: Versatile athlete with ball-hawking skills at the high school level. He plays through the ball and times his breaks and jumps well. He can play multiple roles at the college level because of his downhill style of play. He could find time in the box or the flats as a hybrid edge defender.

Instincts: Diagnoses plays quickly which is why he is so effective as downhill safety. He plays coverage well from a zone perspective at the high school level but does not workman to a man often on film.

Polish: Well-rounded defender who plays most effectively in run support and zone coverage. He is a reliable tackler with finishing power and a nose for the football. He displays a high football IQ and is frequently in the right position, rarely taking negative steps in pursuit or coverage.

Bottom Line: McMillon is a well-polished safety who is more suited to play in the box or on the edge as a hybrid defender as he is most valuable in run support. His filled-out frame and reliability as a tackler make him a true asset in that aspect. He displays ball skills down the field but is stiff at times, which could cause issues at the college level. McMillon projects as a multi-year starter at a major Power 5 level.