SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Donovan McMillon Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: S Donovan McMillon
Projected Position: Safety
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 193 pounds
School: Canonsburg (Pa.) Peters Township
Schools of Interest: Considering Florida, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, among others 

Frame: Long, well-defined frame with room to add mass to the upper half and improve strength 

Athleticism: Versatile athlete with ball-hawking skills at the high school level. He plays through the ball and times his breaks and jumps well. He can play multiple roles at the college level because of his downhill style of play. He could find time in the box or the flats as a hybrid edge defender. 

Instincts: Diagnoses plays quickly which is why he is so effective as downhill safety. He plays coverage well from a zone perspective at the high school level but does not workman to a man often on film. 

Polish: Well-rounded defender who plays most effectively in run support and zone coverage. He is a reliable tackler with finishing power and a nose for the football. He displays a high football IQ and is frequently in the right position, rarely taking negative steps in pursuit or coverage. 

Bottom Line: McMillon is a well-polished safety who is more suited to play in the box or on the edge as a hybrid defender as he is most valuable in run support. His filled-out frame and reliability as a tackler make him a true asset in that aspect. He displays ball skills down the field but is stiff at times, which could cause issues at the college level. McMillon projects as a multi-year starter at a major Power 5 level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American watch list: 16 Oregon commits and 22 key Duck targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate O'Mega Blake Highlights and Evaluation

O'Mega Blake is a wide receiver prospect from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, S.C. Blake is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Montaye Dawson Highlights and Evaluation

Montaye Dawson is a running back prospect from All Saints' Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas. Dawson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dylan Goffney Highlights and Evaluation

Dylan Goffney is a wide receiver prospect from Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas. Goffney is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Shafeek Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Shafeek Smith is a cornerback prospect from Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Davis is an offensive line prospect from Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Ahmari Huggins-Bruce Highlights and Evaluation

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is a wide receiver prospect from Dillon High School in Dillon, SC. Bruce is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Grayson James Highlights and Evaluation

Grayson James is a quarterback prospect from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas. James is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate TJ Sanders Highlights and Evaluation

TJ Sanders is a defensive line prospect from Marion High School in Marion, S.C. Sanders is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Desmond Watson Highlights and Evaluation

Desmond Watson is a defensive tackle prospect from Armwood High School in Seffner, Fla. Watson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American