LB EJ Lightsey Decommits From the Gators

    December 11, 2021
    LB EJ Lightsey Decommits From the Florida Gators

    EJ Lightsey has reopened his recruitment after a four-month commitment to Florida.
    Photo: EJ Lightsey; Credit: Zach Goodall

    2022 Fitzgerald (Ga.) linebacker EJ Lightsey has decommitted from the Florida Gators, he announced via Twitter on Saturday.

    Lightsey originally committed to Florida in August after an eight-month recruitment process, which led to numerous visits both pre-and-post commitment. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker, who was primarily recruited to UF by linebackers coach Christian Robinson, also possesses offers from Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Florida State and other programs.

    With new Gators head coach Billy Napier making an effort to identify best fits for a thorough program rebuild, Lightsey becomes the latest casualty of the process, as one of if not both parties determined they were not a match.

    As a result, he will look to expedite his decision-making process to find a new home for his collegiate career with signing day just around the corner.

    Lightsey projects as a true inside linebacker at the next level which has been a recruiting need for Florida for some time.

    However, it appears UF and Lightsey will go their separate ways, as Florida's recruiting class is currently experiencing a mass exodus within its 2022 recruiting class. Prior to Lightsey backing off of his pledge, the Gators lost commitments from defensive end Francois Nolton Jr., wide receivers Jayden Gibson and Chandler Smith, and quarterback Nick Evers in the span of 24 hours earlier this week.

    UF's recruiting class now stands at seven prospects, including a new addition to the offensive line in Texas prospect Christian Williams.

