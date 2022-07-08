Scouting Report: Gators WR Commit Eugene Wilson III

Photo: Eugene Wilson III; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators just added a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class with the Friday commitment of Tampa (Fla.) wide receiver Eugene Wilson III.

Wilson is a versatile playmaker for Gaither HS that plays on both sides of the ball in high school but will be strapping up the pads on offense at the next level. AllGators has you covered with a breakdown of Wilson’s film and a brief scouting report of his skill set.

Wilson is as explosive as they come and fills a huge need for the Gators. Florida didn’t have an explosive, quick-twitch guy out of the slot in 2021 like WR Kadarius Toney the year prior, and it showed.

While this is not a direct comparison between Wilson and Toney, you can expect the former to play out of the slot and to help out the QB considering his ability to separate from defenders with ease, a similar role to what made the latter a dynamic target.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with elite quickness and speed, Wilson is your prototypical slot receiver. He does an excellent job getting off the ball using his quickness and can really separate through his routes as he explodes out of his breaks.

However, the thing that sets Wilson apart is his ability to go up and get the ball at his size. He does an excellent job attacking passes at their highest point and coming down with the ball, often out-jumping bigger defenders to snag it before the opposition has a chance to make a play.

The part of his game that might be the most impressive is his ability to make plays once the ball is in his hands, or his YAC (yards after catch) potential.

Once Wilson catches the ball, he gets upfield in a hurry. There is very little wasted movement as he as he turns north, routinely pushing short to intermediate passes into long gains or touchdowns.

The Gators haven’t had someone with that kind of big-play ability since receiver Toney left the program, drafted in the first round by the New York Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson is someone that can strike fear into the heart of opposing defenses as he has the ability to go for six every time he touches the ball. Now, it looks as though Florida's time without that type of player is over.

Wilson had his choice of top-level programs to choose from, holding offers from Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Penn St, and Oregon among others. But ultimately he decided to take his talents to Gainesville and play for the home-state program — a team he grew up watching, his “dream school."

