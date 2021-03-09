Video: Gators DE Commit Francois Nolton Jr. at Under Armour Miami

FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI.com
Video: Florida Gators DE Commit Francois Nolton Jr. at Under Armour Miami

What we saw from Florida Gators 2022 defensive end commit Francois Nolton Jr. at the Under Armour All-American Miami camp.
One of the more well-known prospects in attendance at Sunday's Under Armour All-American Camp in Miami (Fla.) was none other than 2022 Florida Gators commit Francois Nolton Jr

Although he didn't finish the day as a top performer, Nolton caught the eyes of Sports Illustrated's scouts as he has noticeably bulked up over the past year while maintaining the athleticism that made him a nationally-coveted prospect before his pledge to UF. Nolton claims to weigh in the 230-pound range.

Nolton originally committed to Florida on Feb. 5, making him the second member of the Gators' 2022 recruiting class. With a lengthy and filling-out frame, Nolton could play both stong-side and BUCK rush end in the Gators scheme when he makes it to the college level. Nolton tallied four sacks during his shortened 2020 season.

For a better idea as to how Nolton looked among the field of a couple hundred players, check out the video above for a roundup of clips, including bag drills and one-on-ones. You can find our notes on Nolton's performance during the Under Armour Miami camp below.

Miami (Fla.) Edison defensive end and Gators' commit Francois Nolton Jr. deployed a strengthening and effective long-arm in one-on-ones, besting an opposing offensive tackle by getting his left hand into his chest and pushing him back into the pocket. It was clear that Nolton has added a good 20 or more pounds to his frame from a year ago. Nolton showed little wasted movement in bag drills as well, and his ankle flexion was intriguing turning the corner against pads.

