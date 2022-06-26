Gainesville-area defensive lineman Gavin Hill has committed the Florida Gators, announcing that he'll remain home as he continues his football career via Instagram Live.

"I'm staying home," Hill said after putting on a Gators shirt.

On Saturday, Hill announced his pledge to Florida over offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Miami, Maryland and others, giving the Gators a much-needed victory in the recruiting department after a troublesome stretch of days in the talent-acquisition area.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Hill will likely align as a strong-side defensive end at the next level due to his mix of size and athleticism, continuing to put his hand in the dirt the way he has in high school.

Equipped with a stout lower half that makes him hard to move off his spot, Hill can be an adequate early-down presence to fill gaps in the ground game and setting the edge against the pass.

He recorded 18 tackles, eight TFL and three sacks in eight games for a Buchholz squad that appeared in the Florida 7A state semifinals this season.

However, he isn’t limited to the traditional strong-side end duties.

His short stint as a tight end for the Bobcats as a freshman suggests he could assume a role bailing out into covering the flats in a Patrick Toney scheme that stresses the importance of versatility at all spots. There, he can use the impressive length and soft hands he flashed on offense to misdirect balls and potentially create unforeseen turnovers.

After offering Hill on June 15 following a camp period in front of the staff, the talented defensive lineman quickly saw Florida shoot to the top of his list of schools in contention.

Just ten days following the offer, Hill commits to defensive line coach Sean Spencer and the Gators. Florida earns their eighth commitment of the cycle as a result. He joins current Buchholz teammate and wide receiver Creed Whittemore, edge rusher Isaiah Nixon, offensive linemen Knijeah Harris, Bryce Lovett, and Tommy Kinsler, defensive back Aaron Gates and wide receiver Tyree Patterson in the Gators 2023 commitment class.

With Florida currently in need of defensive lineman to anchor the future of their trenches, Hill gives Spencer a strong upside project player with potential to develop into a versatile depth piece at UF.

