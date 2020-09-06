Highlights: Florida Gators 2021 Commits, Targets Begin Senior Season

Video from Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia.

As high school football begins across the nation, some Florida commits have kicked off their final high school seasons, including wide receiver Marcus Burke (Trinity Christian - Jacksonville, Fla.) and tight end Nick Elksnis (Episcopal - Jacksonville, Fla.).

Perhaps the most impressive highlight of week one came from Elksnis, as he took a corner route to the house against University Christian (Jacksonville, Fla.).

The 6-6, 220-pound tight end quickly broke off the top of his route to gain depth over the cornerback, who he then outran along with a trailing safety for six points.

Burke also posted a highlight, as Trinity Christian made the trip to Gainesville (Fla.) to play against the Bucholz Bobcats. Although Burke didn't post a touchdown in the contest, he did catch a 43-yard bomb in the 14-0 TCA win.

Much like his junior film, Burke is seen playing vertical, running a go route against the smaller Bucholz defensive backs. With two defensive backs draped on him, Burke high-points the ball and makes the catch in double coverage.

Florida target and the nation's No. 3 safety by Sports Illustrated All-American, Terrion Arnold, also started his season this past week, as his John Paul II Panthers lost 50-0 to Lakeland Christian. SIAA director John Garcia was in attendance for Arnold's senior debut and talked to him shortly afterward to gauge his interest in a variety of SEC programs.

In the few highlights Arnold had on the defensive side of the ball, he played downhill in the run game, meeting the ball carrier in the hole multiple times, even forcing a fumble on the goal line that was ultimately a touchdown. On the offensive side of the ball, Arnold displayed his excellent athleticism and speed when getting the ball on screens and in space. His highlights can be seen in the video above.

What's to come:

Wide receiver Charles Montgomery and defensive tackle Desmond Watson will kick off their season at Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) next week, making the trip to Valrico, Florida to face the Bloomingdale Bulls.

Staying put in the Tampa area, tight end commit Gage Wilcox and his Jefferson Dragons are currently dealing with COVID-19 complications, which caused the Dragons to cancel their first game.

These positive cases will also affect cornerback Jordan Young, who straps up for Gaither High School (Tampa, Fla.). Gaither was slotted to play Hillsborough High School on the 11th, but Hillborough had multiple positives.

The two elite Florida commits that play at Miami Palmetto (Fla.), cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and safety Corey Collier Jr. have yet to take the field due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The SI99 prospects will hopefully play this season, but as of now, their schedule remains unset.

Similar to Palmetto, St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) is also awaiting a return date, sidelining defensive end commit Tyreak Sapp.

As for the Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) duo of quarterback Carlos-Del Rio and wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, both are not cleared to play as Del Rio is still awaiting clearance for his transfer and Reynolds announced that he must get surgery on his torn meniscus.

Vanguard High School (Ocala, Fla.) wide receiver Trevonte Rucker has recently been cleared to return to football after a shoulder injury, and he will begin to prepare for his shortened season that is set to begin on October 2nd against Forest High School, along with teammate and Gators' 2021 defensive end target Bryce Langston.

Florida safety commit Donovan McMillon of Peters Township (Canonsburg, Pa.) will kick off his senior season this upcoming Friday, preparing to play the South Fayette Lions.

Similar to Del Rio, UF linebacker commit Chief Borders of Carrolton High School (Ga.) is not cleared to play due to the strict transfer rules in the state of Georgia. A reversal on his eligibility is expected soon, per report.

Offensive Tackle commit Javonte Gardner will start his senior season on 9/17 when Jones High School (Orlando, Fla.) matches up with Bishop Moore.

The No. 8 player at his position, 2021 nickel cornerback commit Dakota Mitchell commences his senior season on the 17th as well, as Winter Park (Fla.) will take on the University Cougars.

Another Florida offensive line commit, Adrien Strickland (A. Crawford Mosely - Lynn Haven, Fla.) will see the field for the first time on September 18th against Clearwater Academy.

Interior offensive line commit Jake Slaughter and his running mate on the offensive line, UF target Caleb Johnson, will begin their season at Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.) on the 18th, as they'll take on the South Sumter Raiders.

Dunbar (Fort Myers, Fla.) defensive tackle Christopher Thomas, who was one of Florida's first commitments in the class, will begin his season on the 18th.

Florida's second quarterback commit Jalen Kitna will kick off his senior season under his father, former NFL QB Jon Kitna's tutelage at Burleson High School, who begins play on September 24th.

One of Florida's most coveted commits, strong-side defensive end Justus Boone, will have to wait until September 25th to start his senior campaign at Sumter High School (S.C.).

There is plenty to keep up within these unprecedented times, as COVID-19 has already affected multiple teams around the nation. But alas, football will continue on and many Florida commits will be taking part in the festivities.