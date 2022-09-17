Highlights: Gators CB Recruits Matchup in Lakeland vs. Osceola

Photo: Cormani McClain; Credit: Zach Goodall

Two Florida Gators 2023 cornerback recruits, one a priority target and the other a commit, took the field at Bryant Stadium on Friday night when the Lakeland (Fla.) High Dreadnaughts hosted the Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola Kowboys, and neither prospect failed to make plays.

Lakeland's Cormani McClain, the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 corner in the nation per the SI99, pitched in to the Dreadnaughts' 25-22 victory with an interception and a pass breakup in what was a rainy, typically run-heavy game. It was Osceola's Ja'Keem Jackson, the UF pledge of the two, who kept the Kowboys in the game with receiving touchdowns of 68 and 42 yards to go with a handful of tackles.

You can watch highlights from McClain and Jackson's defensive performances in the video above, as well as McClain's interception and one of Jackson's touchdowns below.

Gators cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and tight ends coach William Peagler were in attendance, observing not only McClain and Jackson but also Osceola 2023 defensive linemen John Walker (UCF commit) and Derrick LeBlanc (Oklahoma commit, as well as Lakeland 2024 safety Brayshon Williams.

Jackson confirmed with All Gators that he will next unofficially visit Florida for the Eastern Washington game on Oct. 1. McClain is considering making the trip up for the same game. he told All Gators.

