Skip to main content

Highlights: Gators CB Recruits Matchup in Lakeland vs. Osceola

Florida Gators cornerback recruits Cormani McClain and Ja'Keem Jackson made several highlight plays when Lakeland hosted Osceola on Friday night.

Photo: Cormani McClain; Credit: Zach Goodall

Two Florida Gators 2023 cornerback recruits, one a priority target and the other a commit, took the field at Bryant Stadium on Friday night when the Lakeland (Fla.) High Dreadnaughts hosted the Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola Kowboys, and neither prospect failed to make plays.

Lakeland's Cormani McClain, the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 corner in the nation per the SI99, pitched in to the Dreadnaughts' 25-22 victory with an interception and a pass breakup in what was a rainy, typically run-heavy game. It was Osceola's Ja'Keem Jackson, the UF pledge of the two, who kept the Kowboys in the game with receiving touchdowns of 68 and 42 yards to go with a handful of tackles.

You can watch highlights from McClain and Jackson's defensive performances in the video above, as well as McClain's interception and one of Jackson's touchdowns below.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gators cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and tight ends coach William Peagler were in attendance, observing not only McClain and Jackson but also Osceola 2023 defensive linemen John Walker (UCF commit) and Derrick LeBlanc (Oklahoma commit, as well as Lakeland 2024 safety Brayshon Williams.

Jackson confirmed with All Gators that he will next unofficially visit Florida for the Eastern Washington game on Oct. 1. McClain is considering making the trip up for the same game. he told All Gators

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

AR GB
Football

Gators vs. Bulls: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Zach Goodall
Shemar James 3
Football

Gators X-Factor vs. USF: LBs Scooby Williams and Shemar James

By Brandon Carroll
Trevor Etienne
Football

Gators Raving About Rookie RB Trevor Etienne: ‘This Is Going To Be Special’

By Zach Goodall
Brenton Cox
Football

Gators Name Four Captains for Week Three Bout with USF

By Brandon Carroll
BN JS
Football

Florida vs. USF: Picks and Predictions for Week 3

By Zach Goodall
Montrell Johnson
Football

Key Matchups to Watch for Florida vs. USF

By Zach Goodall
Scooby Williams and Shemar James
Football

Opportunity Presents Challenge for Gators LBs Scooby Williams, Shemar James

By Zach Goodall
Trevor Etienne 6
Football

Napier Breaks Down Gators' 'Running Back By Committee'

By Brandon Carroll