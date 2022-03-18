Florida Gators Hosting Three Key Recruits This Weekend

The Florida Gators have kept themselves busy on the recruiting front with visits scheduled across the entire month of March.

This weekend will be no different, as the Gators are set to host a trio of top prospects from across the nation in King (Mich.) quarterback Dante Moore, Lake Gibson (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain and Central (Ala.) cornerback AJ Harris.

Sports Illustrated All-American believes these three visits could prove to be among the most important visits across the nation this weekend. You can find out why below.

QB Dante Moore - Florida In breaking down how the quarterback dominos are set to begin to fall from a national standpoint, Moore could be among the first to make a verbal commitment. SEC programs have continued to intrigue the Detroit native but Florida is most recent to the party, having offered just a few weeks before what will be Moore's initial visit to Gainesville. Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU and many others have much more experience recruiting the coveted passer, so Florida will have to strike the right chords in what could be a first and last impression of Billy Napier's program before a decision is to be made. If you're Florida, the hope here is that the visit gives Moore so much to think about he slows the commitment process and potentially gets back down to see the program again.

CB Cormani McClain - Florida Arguably the top defensive back in the country, every program wants to get the Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson star on campus for a fresh look at their program and this will be the first impression the new Florida staff gets to make on him. The lengthy two-way star has been busy on the trail of late, taking in USC and Alabama with plenty of buzz coming the Crimson Tide's way having hosted McClain and his mother in Tuscaloosa -- but the feeling is that the race could be far from over with the rising senior. Georgia and Miami have also gotten him on campus and figure to be players in the recruitment, so like with many elites, UF has its work cut out for it. However, the strong staff Napier has built in Gainesville, perhaps headlined by elite defensive back instructor and assistant head coach Corey Raymond gives the Gators a fighting chance. The program has had no issue getting elite talent on campus under the new administration.

CB AJ Harris - Florida As well-built and technical a cornerback as there is in the class of 2023, Harris has the type of suitors one would expect as a premier player at the position. Buzz has bounced around from Ohio State to Clemson and of course Alabama and Georgia for the Phenix City (Ala.) Central star, but Florida has held staying power in the race as well. There is already strong familiarity with Gainesville and the aforementioned Raymond is as noted an assistant at the position as there is nationally, but the appeal of playing for one of the 'DBU' contenders stretches well beyond. Kaiir Elam is set to be the latest first-round cornerback selected out of the Swamp next month, something we're sure won't be ignored with the type of secondary talent expected in town this weekend. SI sources indicate Harris was close to ending his recruitment in the fall, but pushed back like many elites after the wild coaching carousel of 2021.

