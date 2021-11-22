WR Isaiah Bond Decommits From Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have lost one of their top recruits after Dan Mullen's firing.

Photo: Isaiah Bond; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have lost a second commit in the class of 2022 following head coach Dan Mullen's firing, this time being Buford (Ga.) wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

"First I would like to thank the Florida coaching staff for bringing me into that family," Bond wrote on social media. "But after a long talk with people I trust and family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Florida."

Bond originally pledged to the program in May and proceeded to visit the school twice, headlining what developed into a high-quality haul at wide receiver for the Gators in the current recruiting class. However, Bond has since received major interest from fellow SEC programs, most notably Alabama as well as his home-state school of Georgia.

UF has lost a handful of commits and targets to UGA in recent weeks, such as 2022 cornerbacks Julian Humphrey and Jaheim Singletary and 2023 receiver Raymond Cottrell. Losing Bond to their arch-rival Bulldogs would serve as a gut-punch to a Gators team in the midst of a head coaching search.

A top-tier track athlete and football prospect, Bond has clocked a verified 10.48-second result in the 100-meter dash and has caught 14 passes for 368 yards (26.3 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in six games this year, per MaxPreps.

Bond is considered the No. 16 wide receiver in the class of 2022, per Sports Illustrated All-American. You can check out his SIAA scouting report below.

What Bond lacks in size he makes up for in playmaking ability, with blazing speed on the outside being his primary attribute. Bond explodes off the ball despite having a flat-footed stance, and his acceleration out of breaks makes him a true home run threat. He has take the top off speed, but just as important is his impressive ability to track the football down the field and his ability to win contested catches. Bond is a great fit for the Florida offense and he’ll add immediate playmaking ability to the Gator offense, especially as he improves his route technique.

