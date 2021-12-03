Top 2022 WR Isaiah Bond Puts Gators in Top 3 Ahead of Commitment Date

Though he already committed, and subsequently decommitted, to the program in May and November, respectively, Buford (Ga.) wide receiver Isaiah Bond has placed the Florida Gators in his top three teams to choose from on Early Signing Day.

He has officially set his commitment date for Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8:00 PM ET. If he were to choose Florida, the program would be getting one of the top players and athletes in the 2022 recruiting class.



He would quickly become one of the best offensive players that Florida is set to field in its freshman class for next season under head coach Billy Napier, too.

Though Bond did decommit from the program recently, a new coaching staff and excitement generating around the program could entice the young receiver to return to the original university he committed to.

Although, Florida will have some stiff competition on their hands with Bond's other prospective schools, Alabama and Georgia.

Florida has already seen several players decommit from the program, while holding onto some commitments throughout the year and through the coaching change the team went through when Dan Mullen was let go shortly before the team's last game of the season against the Florida State Seminoles.

Bond is known for his quick-twitch ability and smooth route-running as a receiver. He has a nice blend of size at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds and speed to compete inside and out in any given offense. Bond was also an SI-All American Watch List receiver back in July, coming in at No. 16.

In May, prior to Bond decommitting from the university, he spoke with AllGators to discuss his commitment and noted how he'd like to be used and saw himself being used.

“I see myself on offense. Being versatile, playing all over the field, setting up different mismatches and bringing that playmaking [ability] where we can just move me around,” he said.

Time will tell what Bond decides, but Florida could use his help and it would be a great sign for things moving forward if he does pick the Gators.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.