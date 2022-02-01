DE Jack Pyburn Commits to the Gators

The Florida Gators have obtained the commitment of 2022 Bolles (Jacksonville, Fla.) edge rusher Jack Pyburn, the prospect announced via CBS on Tuesday.

"I'm ready to put on that Gator uniform every day and go to work," Pyburn said following his announcement.

Pyburn, who collected an offer from the Gators — specifically from head coach Billy Napier — on Sunday during his official visit to the school, pledged to Florida over Miami and Auburn.

“It’s pretty surreal. It’s a cool feeling seeing your childhood ambitions coming true.” Pyburn told AllGators after receiving his offer from Florida. “It’s really, really cool and it’s just special. I’m very blessed.

“Coach Napier [offered me]. He just basically told me that he needed me to be a part of his program, that he didn’t want me, he needed me ... He told me that, all around, I’m the perfect package for him and that I’m wanted in Gainesville."

Standing at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, Pyburn is expected to serve as an edge rusher within Florida's defensive scheme, although he possesses the versatility to play strong-side end and potentially slide inside with added weight.

In his three-year varsity career at Bolles, Pyburn has tallied 263 tackles, 28 sacks and 57 tackles for loss.

Pyburn – who has the capacity to assume any role in the Gators front seven but will likely align as a strongside defensive end at the next level – joins Owasso's (Okla.) Chris McClellan, Viera's (Fla.) Jamari Lyons and Graham-Kapowsin's (Wash.) Andrew Savaiinaea as members of the Gators' 2022 recruiting class that are expected to play across Florida's future defensive line.

