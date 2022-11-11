QB Jaden Rashada Flips From Miami to Florida

In a shocking turn of events, the Florida Gators have flipped Pittsburg (Calif.) High 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada from the Miami Hurricanes, Rashada announced early on Friday morning.

Rashada memorably picked the Hurricanes over the summer to conclude what was an extremely hectic recruitment for The Golden State prep passer, featuring over ten flights across the country for school visits in the month of June.

Rashada long considered Florida and paid the program two visits between May and June, but a last-second trip to Coral Gables led Rashada to postpone his original commitment date and eventually opt for Miami on June 26.

Now, as the Gators (5-4, freshly removed from a road win over Texas A&M) and the Hurricanes (4-5, most recently losing to Florida State by 42 points at home) are trending in opposite directions this season, Rashada opted to flip his commitment to head coach Billy Napier and the Florida coaching staff.

After several notable recruiting losses to Miami over the last ten months — such as Lakeland (Fla.) High cornerback Cormani McClain and Orlando (Fla.) Jones linebacker Malik Bryant in this class and Lake Charles (La.) Charles Prep running back Trevonte' Citizen in 2022 — Rashada's flip serves as a major victory for Napier and the Gators over head coach Mario Cristobal and the in-state rival Canes.

Rashada is considered the No. 3 quarterback and No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2023 according to the SI99. He finished as Sports Illustrated's No. 11 quarterback at the 2022 Elite 11 Finals in June, days after his commitment to Miami, based on the outlet's composite rankings from daily skills competitions.

11. Jaden Rashada Composite: 9.7 Day 1 - 16; Day 2 - 7; Day 3 - 6 Rashada’s natural arm strength shines on the run, throwing against his body, and even moving away from his target. Some of the best throws from the entire group of Elite 11 finalists were made by Rashada during the week. To that point, he upped his performance on Day 2 and Day 3, making difficult down-the-field throws look easy. Elite 11 shows why numerous colleges wanted the now Miami commitment to be a part of their respective programs.

In his four-year high school career, Rashada has completed 60 percent of his 565 passing attempts for 4,883 yards, 63 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He's added 420 yards and five touchdowns across 70 rushing attempts.

Rashada is now Florida's highest-rated commit in this cycle, per the SI99, and joins Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease signal-caller Marcus Stokes as quarterback pledges in UF's 2023 haul of recruits.

He'll also join fellow SI99 members in Tampa (Fla.) Gaither slot receiver Eugene Wilson III (No. 59 overall), Orlando (Fla.) Boone wide receiver Aidan Mizell (No. 65) and Orange Park (Fla.) High offensive lineman Roderick Kearney (No. 96) at Florida.

