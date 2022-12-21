The headlining commitment of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, Pittsburg (Calif.) High quarterback Jaden Rashada has signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Gators in college, UF announced on Wednesday.

Over the summer, Rashada emerged as quarterback target No. 1 for Florida under first-year head coach Billy Napier. The California native reciprocated the Gators' interest and paid UF two visits, one officially, between May and June.

However, a late push by Miami led Rashada to push his commitment back a week and head to Coral Gables for an official visit. Come June 26, Rashada had committed to and was expected to sign with the Hurricanes.

That is, until Napier and Co. came calling once again.

Rashada shocked the recruiting landscape by flipping his pledge to Florida on November 11, days after UM secured a commitment from long-time UF lean Cormani McClain.

Rashada is considered the No. 3 quarterback and No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2023, according to the SI99. In four varsity seasons for Pittsburg, Rashada completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 5,816 yards, 70 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, adding 592 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Rashada is expected to enroll at Florida for the spring semester.

You can find an excerpt of Rashada's All Gators scouting report below.

Rashada is adept with "pro throws" — passes from one side of the field to the other with enough velocity and precise accuracy to avoid being undercut. He has no issue passing outside of the numbers, even from the opposite hash, whether he's targeting the flats, a nine-route or pretty much any throw in between... As mentioned regarding his deep ball, Rashada throws with precision in addition to power. His placement on those passes, requiring touch as well as great anticipation, is often ideal, setting the receiver up with enough space to create yards after the catch or to win a contested-catch battle in the endzone or at the sideline... Rashada will be billed as the quarterback of Florida's future as he brings elite intangibles into the position room. While it's difficult to project his production with the Gators, much like any recruit, he has the makings of a top-level quarterback and multi-year starter in orange and blue.

