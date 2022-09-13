Gators DB Commit Ja'Keem Jackson: 'I Can't Wait to Come' to Florida

Gators defensive back Ja'Keem Jackson returned to Florida on Saturday to embark on his second gameday as a Gators commit.

With his trip first coming for Florida's week one upset of No. 7 Utah, Jackson made the trek back to The Swamp expecting to see much of the same from the Gators as they kicked off SEC play.

That wasn't the case. Instead, Jackson witnessed a down week that was bound to come as Bily Napier and his staff attempt to overhaul the program's culture in 2022 and beyond. However, Jackson wasn't necessarily upset with the outcome, saying he still enjoyed his time in Gainesville.

"They played a good team, but it happens," he told All Gators postgame. "Losses happen sometimes. It was a really good game. So proud of them.

Plus, the support garnered from the fanbase throughout stuck out to the talented Osceola (Kissimmee, Fla.) product.

"That was a good experience. It's like this every game, 90,000 people, you know the crowds be crazy and everything," Jackson remarked. "Fans still showed support, like when I walked in and everything. It's nothing new about the fans. I love the fans."

While the team didn't come away victorious, Jackson, like most who watched the game, came away impressed with the defensive effort as it stymied Kentucky's offense when able to operate with the full playbook at its disposal.

"They did real good. At one point [Kentucky] had like negative nine rush yards," he said about the defense as a whole. [The defensive backs] did really good. It was just one busted play, that post route, but it happens sometimes."

Not only did Jackson experience the gameday environment, but he had the opportunity to talk to Napier and Jay Bateman despite their last-minute preparations for the contest. The conversations went well, with the staff expressing their excitement for him to step on campus as they reiterated that he isn't a want for them; he's a need.

His response was simple: "I can't wait to come."

Jackson may return to Florida for a visit when the Gators play LSU on Oct. 15. His high school teammate, John Walker, is eyeing a potential official visit to UF the same weekend.

Walker recently shared that his recruitment is down to UCF — where he pledged over the summer — and Florida.

Having Jackson in attendance for Walker's official would aid Florida recruiting efforts on the weekend as he stays hot on the trail for Walker and his other highly touted teammate in Oklahoma commit DL Derrick LeBlanc.

However, the Osceola defensive line duo aren't the only prospects he has his sights on in the player-recruiter department, as the talented cover corner attempts to close on a fellow defensive back prospect that is feeling Florida heavily at this point.

"I'm trying to get DD," Jackson said regarding Wharton (Tampa, Fla.) defensive back Dijon Johnson, who was also in attendance on Saturday. "I'm trying to get him, trying to get John to flip. I'm trying to get Derrick to flip. You know, it's just gonna take a matter of time, but I'll make it happen, though."

If he does make it happen, Jackson will reap the rewards of playing alongside the talented defenders in a borderline elite 2023 class come his time to suit up in orange and blue.

