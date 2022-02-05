Billy Napier Discusses Florida Keeping OL Jalen Farmer From Alabama

One of the bigger developments for the Florida Gators during National Signing Day wasn't an addition to UF's recruiting class. Rather, it was the news that they would hold onto one of their commitments despite interest from a perennial powerhouse.

Offensive line commit Jalen Farmer officially signed with the Gators on Wednesday, reaffirming his pledge to the program. This decision appeared to come down to the wire, as Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide came calling for Farmer's services in January and even hosted the Eastside (Ga.) product on an official visit three days before signing day.

It's not easy to say no to Saban, who has won six national championships at Alabama, especially when the other option involves a coaching staff that is less than two months into the job. But Farmer did exactly that.

"Certainly, it's a good thing when some of the best programs in the country come in [and] try to recruit some of your commits," Florida head coach Billy Napier said of Farmer on Wednesday, alluding to Alabama's late push for the recruit.

Although he isn't considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the country, a consensus three-star, Farmer brings plenty to the table as a guard, which led to his late interest from Alabama as well as Kentucky and Auburn among other programs before he signed with Florida.

"Jalen was a previous commit, one of the first players we went to see. We were very impressed with the initial evaluation," said Napier. "This is a big man. He's 6-4 and a half, 330 pounds. I think he may actually be under 330. He plays with effort. He plays with power.

"He comes from a really great family. Mom and dad are impressive people. And he's all business. This guy [is] not really all about the glitz and the glamour and recruiting. He's got a plan. And I was very impressed with his maturity, kind of his approach."

Farmer is one of just six prospects who survived the transition from Dan Mullen to Napier as Florida's head coach, as he committed to the Gators in September 2021. In a sense, UF helped put Farmer on the recruiting map when he earned an offer from the Gators, as offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State and Auburn quickly followed before Alabama entered the race a few months later.

With the instability around the team during a coaching change, it would have been easy for Farmer to take a step back and assess all of his options. It should be viewed as an impressive recruiting victory that Napier was able to hold onto Farmer's pledge, especially in a battle with arguably the greatest head coach in college football history, one that Napier previously worked under as an assistant.

In return, the Gators take on a talent that is ready to be developed and contribute to the future of Florida's offensive line, one that Napier is happy to have around.

"We've got a ton of confidence in Jalen," said Napier. "We believe in him, and we're ecstatic [about] what he's going to bring to our team. So, big win today for the Gators, for sure."

