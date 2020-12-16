Quarterback Jalen Kitna Signs With the Florida Gators

Jalen Kitna, son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, makes his commitment to Florida official by signing his national letter of intent.

Often serving as an afterthought at his position of the Florida Gators the 2021 recruiting class due to the headlining act of Carlos Del Rio, Burelson (Texas) pro-style quarterback Jalen Kitna solidified the Gators two-QB haul in this cycle.

Brought in to provide depth behind guys like Anthony Richardson and Del Rio in the future—similar to how Kyle Trask was brought in behind Feleipe Franks in 2016—Kitna possesses similar traits that his fellow Texas native carries.

Showing an increased comfortability when getting the ball out of his hands quickly to a multitude of different receivers, Kitna fits the game-manager role that coaches would be comfortable with employing in the game at crucial moments if initial plans went awry.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, the SI All-American candidate sports a near-ideal frame for a quarterback at the collegiate level and accompanies that frame with above-average arm strength, great anticipation, and an elite sense of pressure while maneuvering about in the pocket.

Being the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, his football IQ is already substantially high and will continue to grow under the tutelage of Gators head coach Dan Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

Receiving 13 total offers, Kitna chose Florida over Tennessee, South Carolina, Boston College, and Iowa State on May 26, 2020. He would then shut down his recruitment and remain a UF pledge throughout the remainder of his process.

Kitna’s next step will be to enroll early at the University of Florida for the spring term of 2021.

You can check out the full scouting report on Jalen Kitna here and welcome him to Florida by following him on Twitter here.