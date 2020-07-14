SI All-American Candidate Jalen Kitna Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jalen Kitna

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Burleson (Texas)

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Tall and lean with a considerable amount of room for growth. Solid definition throughout.

Athleticism: Has a spring and bounce to his feet in his drops. Decent initial knee bend in set up. Quick dip-and-rip type of release, though varies delivery quickness and arm slots at times. Fair mobility and maneuverability to manipulate pocket with movement while searching for throwing lanes. Has solid build-up speed in the open as a runner. Had a 33-inch vertical jump as a junior.

Instincts: Very good pocket awareness. Good feel for backside pressure and alert for frontside pressure. Throws with anticipation to digs, slants, seams, whips and deep outs. Capable of throwing receivers open. Good accuracy and ball placement on back-shoulder throws.

Polish: Solid ball-handler who can execute fakes and play-action from the shotgun. Equally attacks both the field and boundary. Has a tendency to drift off his midline at the top of his drop and take too many hitches. Plays high in the pocket the longer the duration of a play.

Bottom Line: Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna. He is a right-handed passer with a tall frame and somewhat scrappy game. He compensates for above-average arm strength at this point with pocket awareness, anticipation and accuracy. Kitna projects best in a quick rhythm and timing-based passing attack.