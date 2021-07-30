Gators DL Target Jamari Lyons Names Top 3, Leader & Commitment Date

The Florida Gators' continued effort to replenish the interior of their defensive line received encouraging news from one of their top targets of 2022, Jamari Lyons, on Friday afternoon.

Lyons, who was recently named the No. 11 IDL by SI All-American, shared with Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. a breadth of information, including his top programs, commitment date and current leader.

Stating that his schools remaining in contention moving forward are Indiana, South Carolina and Florida, Lyons effectively narrowed down his 23 team offer list to three, eliminating Miami, NC State, Nebraska and others in the process.

Planning to return to Gainesville on Saturday – one day following the Gators' Friday Night Lights event – Lyons will have visited Florida on three separate occasions, including officially during a busy June 4 weekend where DL coach David Turner and company made significant headway in his recruitment.

Considering the Gators as his leader since June, Lyons told Garcia that his strong feelings for UF remain the same for now, but a September 24-26 official visit to South Carolina will be the final factor before his pledge decision is made.

Giving himself and his family a week and a half to evaluate the choices at hand following his trip to Columbia (S.C.), Lyons will wrap up his recruitment process on Oct. 6, his Mother's Birthday, with his awaited verbal commitment.

Below you can find a brief scouting report from SI All-American's interior defensive line rankings, detailing Lyons to match the play style of a familiar face for the Gators coaching staff.