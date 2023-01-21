Florida Gators Recruiting: Visitors List for Jan. 21 Junior Day

The Gators' presence on the trail in the 2023 class has dwindled to zero following the commitment of offensive tackle Caden Jones — the final uncommitted target — during the All-American Bowl.

As a result, the attention has shifted drastically toward the transfer portal, which is also slowing after the closure of the winter portal period, and the 2024 class.

On Saturday, Billy Napier and Co. will play host to a bevy of talented prospects for the first weekend of the Gators' annual Junior Days inside The Swamp at the University of Florida.

Most of the visitors will make the trek from in-state, although several attendees are traveling from the talent hotspots of Alabama, Georgia and Texas to Gainesville. The Gators have attempted to build a strong presence in each state in the transition and bump cycles under the Napier regime.

The list is headlined by current commits linebacker Myles Graham, running back Chauncey Bowens, and top uncommitted prospects on Florida's board including LB Adarius Hayes, TE Caleb Odom, and LB Gavin Nix. The event will also bring unoffered talents with the potential to get further exposure for a staff who's exemplified a tedious process when extending offers.

You can find the complete list of attendees for Florida's junior day collected by All Gators. Each prospect listed has received an offer from UF unless otherwise noted.

RB commit Chauncey Bowens — The Benjamin School (Fla.)

LB commit Myles Graham — Woodward Academy (Ga.)

LB Adarius Hayes — Largo (Fla.)

TE Caleb Odom — Carrollton (Ga.)

LB Gavin Nix — IMG Academy (Fla.)

DL Malik Blocton — Pike Road (Ala.)

RB Tarvos "TJ" Alford — John Carroll Catholic (Fla.)

2025 RB Anthony Rogers Jr. — Pike Road (Ala.)

2025 ATH Kylan Fox — Grayson (Ga.)

2026 WR Naeem Burroughs — Bolles (Fla.)

Safety Travaris "TJ" Banks — Northridge (Ala.) (No offer)

Safety Jalon Thompson — Olympia (Fla.) (No offer)

LB Rodney Hill — Flagler Palm Coast (Fla.) (No offer)

