2022 LB Jaron Willis Includes Florida Gators in Top 6

Photo: Christian Robinson; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

One of the top linebackers in the class of 2022, Lee Country (Ga.) prospect Jaron Willis has included the Florida Gators in the top six schools in his recruitment, he shared via Twitter on Wednesday.

The Gators are joined by Florida State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, and Kentucky in Willis' top six schools. Originally planning to release a top five, Willis shared that his list would be expanded to six teams on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Peach State prospect was originally offered by Florida in April 2020, and has been primarily recruited by linebackers coach Christian Robinson to this point.

Although he is being recruited as a linebacker, Willis has primarily played safety and nickel cornerback for Lee County to this point in his career. It has become a theme to see Florida recruit oversized defensive backs or undersized defensive ends to play linebacker in recent years, namely including the likes of Mohamoud Diabate, Ty'Ron Hopper, and Derek Wingo since Robinson joined the coaching staff.

Throughout his junior season, Willis compiled 57 total tackles, two sacks, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, and six defended passes. You can watch his 2020 season highlights here.

Willis is a long, broad athlete with room left to fill on his already impressive frame for a high school linebacker prospect. He carries his size well with fluid athleticism which has been demonstrated by his agility as a pass rusher and can be seen in his coverage skills. He utilizes his length well to wrap up tacklers at the point of contact. A transition to linebacker could take time as Willis will have to learn the intricacies of playing in the box and gap integrity, but his experience in the slot should help in that department.