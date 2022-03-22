Photo: Javonte Vereen; Credit: Zach Goodall

In the new-look Florida Gators offense set to debut Sept. 3 against Utah, the tight end position will be a coveted and crucial role.

As a result, the selection process for recruits at that spot will be strenuous, as head coach Billy Napier and tight ends coach William Peagler attempt to equip the position with talent that best fits the mold for the 12 personnel run-oriented system. When they first arrived on campus, the room possessed a concerning lack of depth. It only got worse as the veteran-most player there, Kemore Gamble, entered the transfer portal.

The staff took a considerable step toward replenishing the position by hauling in Arlis Boardingham, Tony Livingston and Hayden Hansen in the 2022 transition class.

Havelock (N.C.) tight end prospect Javonte Vereen, who took a trip to Gainesville on Saturday, has the potential to be the next player to fill a spot at the position.

"I love everything about it," Vereen told AllGators when asked about his impressions of the University of Florida. "Honestly. Got to look at the academic side; they do great things and make sure you pass. Football has a great program. Great people to be around. There's a lot of great people here. Great players."

Continuing to elaborate on the academics, he mentioned his research prior to heading to Florida. Specifically, he dived into the status of the business school as someone who looks to go into business finance and was impressed with its reputation.

Although he hasn't reeled in an offer from Florida yet – but is hopeful that one will be coming to him soon – Vereen said he believes the role he would be asked to assume aligns with the one he currently operates in at Havelock.

"It fits me," he said. "It fits what I do in high school right now. It's similar to what I do. A lot of corner routes, open middle routes, stuff like that. So I mean, it fits me very well."

Bonding with Peagler during his day on campus, Vereen spoke highly of him on and off the field as a person and coach. Namely, he coined Peagler as "the type of people I want in my life."

Getting to watch the team practice on Saturday, Vereen got a first-hand look at the coaching style of the man that would be instructing him if he were to choose Florida to continue his playing career.

"Today in practice, he'll get on you if you do something wrong, and that's the type of coach I want to coach me. Push me to the max, stuff like that. He's a great coach, great dude, great person to be around."

Even without the offer, Vereen views Florida highly in his recruitment. If and when the Gators extend their hand to the 6'4", 205-pound prospect, he said he expects to place them within his top five schools and make his way back to Gainesville for an official visit soon.

As for now, N.C. State, Louisville and Alabama join Florida – among one other he hasn't decided on yet – on the slate of official visits he looks to take before making his final decision.

In the grand scheme of his recruitment, Vereen expects to make a quick turnaround from his official visits in the summer as he looks to ensure his spot on a roster in the new era of the transfer portal taking away spots for high school recruits.

Vereen eyes a June 30 commitment date, meaning the Gators will have to hop into the race sooner than later for a meaningful chance at landing the talented tight end.

He is scheduled to make a bevy of unofficial stops as the spring rolls on, with schools like Clemson, Maryland and LSU trying to bring him to campus.

