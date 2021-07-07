Gators 2022 WR Target Jayden Gibson Announces Top Teams List, Includes Florida

A top target for the class of 2022, receiver Jayden Gibson has updated his top teams, including the Florida Gators.

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

Florida Gators 2022 target, West Orange (Fla.) wide receiver Jayden Gibson officially announced his top teams list, narrowing down the programs he will likely decide from when it comes down to it for National Signing Day.

Among the teams included on the list are Florida, Georgia, Baylor, South Carolina, Miami, Tennessee, Auburn and FSU. Florida will be competing with three other SEC teams in the Bulldogs, Volunteers, Tigers and Gamecocks.

Georgia was the most recent program to offer the late bloomer in recruitment, especially after his performance last week at The Opening in California. Florida has always been in on the 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver, who was a great performer during the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Orlando.

"[Florida is an] NFL receiver factory in my eyes, like coach Gonzales, he knows what he's doing, he knows how to develop guys. He sent him to the league every year," Gibson told AllGators following the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Orlando back in mid-April.

While Florida doesn't always pull in the top receivers during any given recruitment cycle, the receivers that have graduated out of its program. Over the past two years alone, Florida has sent six receivers to the NFL including Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland, Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Hammond and Freddie Swain.

For the Gators, they've received commitments from two receivers thus far, including Isaiah Bond (Buford, Ga.) and Chandler Smith (Orlando, Fla). They've also been heavily targeting Frisco, Texas receiver Evan Stewart. For some, Stewart is considered the top receiver in the class.

