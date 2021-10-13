WR Jayden Gibson Commits to the Florida Gators

Billy Gonzales has added a new weapon to the Florida Gators' wide receiver room.

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated All-American’s No. 20-ranked wide receiver in 2022, Jayden Gibson announced his commitment to the University of Florida over Georgia, South Carolina and Miami, among other hats at the table

Gibson shared his decision in a commitment ceremony at his high school, which was streamed on social media.

"I'm going to Florida. I feel like this is the best spot for me," Gibson told Sports Illustrated All-American. "I feel like that's the place I can be the most successful at ... to the Gator fans, can't wait to get started."

Despite flying under the radar during the early portions of his recruitment, Gibson quickly became a hot commodity for top-tier programs because of his elite size and impressive athleticism to pair.

Standing at a desirable 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Gibson saw a plethora of schools arrive to his recruitment party starting in late November 2020 — going from just one offer to 33 in four months.

At West Orange High School in 2020, Gibson accounted for 32 receptions for 722 yards and nine touchdowns, by his physical attributes with an uncanny ability to attack the football at its high point and produce yards after the catch.

Thus far in 2021, Gibson is on track to be more productive and efficient, tallying 32 catches, 512 yards and 10 touchdowns through seven games of his senior season.

Gibson becomes the third pass-catcher prospect to join the Gators class alongside Isaiah Bond and Chandler Smith. As a result, Florida will have a profusion of length and speed at wide receiver for the foreseeable future.

Gonzales hopes his duty to bring in talent isn't done yet as one of the Gators' most sought-after prospects, Evan Stewart, is still on the market.

Below, you can find Gibson’s brief scouting report from SI All-American’s wide receiver rankings. Welcome the newest addition to the Gators by following him on Twitter here.

At The Opening in California to kick off the month of July, there was a constant question asked when Gibson took the field and ran third-level routes; 'who is that?' The towering pass-catcher ran by Power 5 pledges on routine to kick off the prestigious event and when he couldn't, he still found a way to out jump and/or muscle defenders at the apex. On tape it's more of the same, but Gibson also counters with above average route-running polish and surprising ability after the catch for a prospect his size. He is savvy, efficient and that stride covers a lot of ground in a hurry. The Floridian, who also plays basketball, has seen his recruitment explode in recent months with the quick rise, making his 2021 season one of America's most intriguing to track.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.