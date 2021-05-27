CB Julian Humphrey Commits to the Gators

Florida adds its sixth commitment in the class of 2022 in Texas cornerback Julian Humphrey.

Photo: Jules Montinar; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Florida added the sixth commitment to its 2022 recruiting class via the addition of Clear Lake (Houston, Texas) cornerback Julian Humphrey. Humphrey announced his pledge on Instagram.

Humphrey elected to commit to Florida over Penn State, Texas A&M, and other Power 5 programs. He's been recruited nationally dating back to before his junior season of high school.

The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back was initially offered by the Gators just over a month ago in April and was quick to establish an official visit to UF which is set for June 11. Humphrey has primarily been recruited to Florida by cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, and serves as Montinar's first high school commit since joining the Gators coaching staff in January.

A back-to-back First Team All-District cornerback, Humphrey is a fast and fluid athlete who profiles well as a field cornerback that can handle opponents in man coverage. Humphrey often aligns in press coverage for his high school, and although it would be ideal for him to improve his strength while jamming receivers, Humphrey's footwork and mirroring skills are effortless which allows him to keep his hip attached to the route-runner.

With solid length to his frame, Humphrey has a knack for breaking up passes against numerous route patterns with the necessary quickness to break on throws in front of him. Humphrey's quickness serves him well playing downhill too, as he's quick to react to cuts by the ball carrier and angles himself into a position to make a tackle.

Over the past two seasons, Humphrey has recorded 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions including a pick-six, 15 defended passes, and a fumble recovery in 16 games.

Humphrey also runs track for Clear Lake, where he clocked a personal record of 10.55 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Humphrey claims to have run a 4.34 40 yard dash on his HUDL page as well.

Humphrey joins quarterback Nick Evers, wide receiver Isaiah Bond, tight end CJ Hawkins, offensive tackle/tight end Tony Livingston and defensive end Francois Nolton Jr. as members of Florida's current recruiting haul.

