Wilson Makes First of Three Florida Visits, Now Feels Like a Priority

Kamari Wilson made his first of several visits to Florida after the recruiting moratorium and has begun to feel like a priority target, thanks to a new assistant on the Gators staff.

A surprise to media covering Florida's first weekend of official visits after the COVID-19 recruiting moratorium, 2022 IMG Academy (Fla.) safety Kamari Wilson was on campus Sunday for an unofficial stop by the University of Florida.

One of the clear-cut top defensive backs in the country, it marked the first of Wilson's three expected visits to UF post-June 1, before he makes his college decision. Wilson plans to revisit UF, unofficially, sometime before June is over, and again during the upcoming season.

Keep in mind, Wilson had previously been to Florida three times as an underclassman for unofficial visits and camps.

"It was great coming back. The facilities are nice, they're actually building a new facility," Wilson made note of, alluding to the James W. "Bill" Heavener Football Training Center.

"It's been a little culture change and I think it's a little better, I'm not gonna lie," Wilson continued. "Because coach Crime [Wesley McGriff] is here. And I know they can develop me at the highest level and I can probably be a three-year [guy] and go to the league."

Florida hired McGriff as its new safeties coach in January after relieving Ron English, who had previously been recruited Wilson to play for the Gators. McGriff had previously recruited Wilson to Auburn during his time on the Tigers' coaching staff.

Wilson gave McGriff props for taking his UF recruitment to another level, acknowledging that when English was around, Wilson didn't feel as though he was a priority target for the Gators despite his talent and close proximity to the school.

"I really wasn't a big target back then I think, so now they're showing me a little more love," said Wilson. They've shown that they can develop me as a man and as a football player, and I love that aspect."

With hopes of one day hearing his name called in the NFL Draft, Wilson believes that McGriff can turn him into a pro-caliber talent within three years of college development. Wilson brought up his relationship with 2021 fifth-round pick Jamien Sherwood, who was developed by McGriff at Auburn and declared for the draft as a junior.

"[Sherwood] told me [McGriff is] a hard coach," Wilson shared. "He's gonna love you hard, he's gonna coach you hard and he's gonna coach you at the highest level. He's really got a lot of cats in the league, so I'm trying to be the next one."

Claiming to be capable of playing both safety spots, nickel cornerback, and even linebacker, Wilson is a fan of Florida's aggressive defensive scheme. A strong downhill defender for IMG Academy, Wilson could fit into numerous roles on Florida's defense that allows him to use his speed and limit plays from getting beyond the second level.

Without a commitment at the safety position thus far, McGriff is looking to infuse young and elite talent to Florida's secondary moving forward. McGriff will have another couple of chances to woo Wilson on campus in the coming months, and his potential addition to UF's 2022 class would be a massive one for McGriff's initial recruiting haul with the Gators.