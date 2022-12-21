DL Kamran James Signs With Florida Gators

One of the biggest needs for the Gators in the 2023 class was defensive line. The goal was to address that need with high-level prospects. Check and check.

Securing Kamran James' signature never really seemed like a worry from the moment he made his commitment in August to the start of the early signing period.

Though he had a plethora of options to choose from including Georgia, Alabama, LSU and many others, the Orlando (Fla.) Olympia product never wavered. He showed up to just about every home game, did his part to recruit others to come to Florida with him and worked on improving his game along the way.

James is a prospect that oozes long-term potential and the ability to develop into an absolute terror along the line of scrimmage at nearly 6-foot-7, 265 pounds. Despite extremely limited football experience as he formerly focused on basketball, James tallied a whopping 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss during his breakout high school campaign in 2021.

"What is most impressive is that James doesn’t just rely on his brute strength — although he's shown he can bull rush and impose his will on opponents pretty much whenever he wants — he shows some solid finesse in his pass rushing repertoire," All Gators wrote after his commitment.

"James also displays an impressive motor throughout the entirety of his tape. From start to finish, you see the relentless pursuit of the quarterback or ball carrier that leads to routine sacks, tackles for loss and chase-down tackles. He does a great job of quickly processing that the play is moving away from him before getting flat down the line of scrimmage to make the tackle before the running back can get going."

