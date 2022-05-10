One of numerous priority defensive line targets for Florida, Kelby Collins has included the Gators in his top five.

Photo: Florida defensive line coach Sean Spencer; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Gardendale (Ala.) defensive lineman Kelby Collins has included the Florida Gators in his top five schools, he announced on Tuesday.

Collins included the Gators alongside Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and South Carolina on his list of top schools.

A top target by Florida's former coaching staff, Collins has continued to be recruited by UF since Billy Napier made his way to Gainesville. That being said, Collins has yet to re-visit the Gators since the new staff was introduced, but it can be assumed that he will do so in the coming months before reaching a college decision.

In his three-year, 21-game varsity career, Collins has accumulated 138 tackles, 15 sacks, 27 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He's considered the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 50 overall recruit in the class of 2023 by the On3Sports consensus rankings.

Collins is one of several top 2023 defensive linemen the Gators remain involved with as defensive line coach Sean Spencer looks to rebuild UF's trenches.

Some defensive line prospects to keep an eye on include Osceola's (Fla.) Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker, Westside's (Fla.) Jordan Hall, Thompson's (Ala.) Peter Woods, Warner Robins' (Ga.) Vic Burley, IMG Academy's (Fla.) Will Norman, Tattnall Square Academy's (Ga.) Zavion Hardy and numerous others.

