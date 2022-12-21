OL Knijeah Harris Signs with Florida Gators

The "IMG Curse" is broken for yet another year now that offensive lineman Knijeah Harris has officially signed his letter of intent with the Florida Gators.

Harris was one of the first commits in the 2023 class, making his pledge on May 7, holding firm through signing day and serving as a key recruiter for Florida over the last several months.

Harris comes from the powerhouse program of IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) where he was a three-year starter. While he may not do that at the collegiate level, anyone that can start for three years at IMG should certainly be held in high regard, even if recruiting rankings don't reflect it.

He's the second prospect from IMG Academy to ever sign with Florida, following safety Kamari Wilson who joined the Gators in the class of 2022.

The Gators have a need for depth on the offensive line, and quality depth at that. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Harris should be able to provide that as he can play any position along the interior of the line, either guard spot or even center.

You can find a piece of Harris' All Gators scouting report below.

Harris shows swift movement out of his stance at the snap to get out in front of blocks in the Ascenders rushing attack. Frequently, he features as a pulling guard where he can build up steam to expand holes for the ball carrier. His desire to finish blocks and climb to the second level pops when watching his game film. That mean streak makes him a perfect lead blocker in the run-first system [head coach Billy] Napier implemented.

