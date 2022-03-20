Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Gainesville was buzzing on March 19 with an abundance of prospects coming to town to visit the University of Florida for the Gators' third practice and first full-padded practice of the spring.

One of the prospects everyone was keeping an eye on was 2024 linebacker and Florida legacy, Myles Graham. Graham is the son of former Gators' All-SEC running back Earnest Graham, who attended UF from 1998 to 2002.

While the younger Graham showed up in Gainesville without an offer, it didn’t take long for that to change. And to make things even better, Graham received what he called his “dream offer” from the head man himself, coach Billy Napier.

“It was one of the best feelings in the world, I can’t really explain it," Graham told AllGators after his visit. "It’s something I’ve been working for since I started playing football. So, it definitely feels good.”

Graham is an extremely versatile prospect that has played running back, linebacker and even safety at the high school level. However, he got to speak a little bit with Napier and another coach a little more in-depth to get a better understanding of where they see him fitting in Gainesville and what they like about his skill set.

“He just said that if he was to evaluate me as a 2023 recruit, he would take me right now and I’m a 2024, so that’s saying something. And also, that I’m a legacy so that helps a lot.” Graham said. “They offered me as an inside linebacker. [Coach Napier] loves how physical, fast, and downhill I play.

"I talked to Coach [Jay] Bateman, the inside linebacker coach. He really loves me, and he loves my film and the way I play. He thinks I’m one of the best sophomores in the nation. He wants me to come back a lot and visit, he’s a great coach.”

Being a legacy recruit, many people will expect that the talented defender would be Florida’s to lose. And while he does consider UF his dream school and he could very well end up there in the future, Graham says that he’s trying to forge his own path.

“My dad playing at Florida [doesn’t really factor in]. I really want to make my own path and start my own wave," said Graham. "I definitely love the school but that doesn’t mean like an automatic commitment to Florida.”

With that being said, obviously, the older Graham was super excited to see his son get an offer from his alma mater and had some encouraging words for his son now that he is in possession of an offer he’s coveted for a long time.

“He was really happy for me because he knows how much I have wanted [a UF offer]," Graham explained. "He told me I earned it and that he’s proud of me. And we’re just going to keep exploring all of our opportunities in the recruiting process and see where it takes us.”

Graham has nearly 30 offers to choose from as only a sophomore in high school. With Florida extending an offer and being one that he has wanted for quite some time, the Gators are now firmly in the mix and aims to be on the talented linebacker's mind for the long haul.

“I love the University of Florida, I always have since a kid so they’re definitely in the top 10, top 15 area," Graham explained. "It’s still really early in the process so I haven’t really separated anybody from the rest, but they are kind of in that area.”

Graham was able to observe practice and see what the structure was like and how his possible future coaches get after it. He came away impressed.

“The practice was very organized; coach Bateman is high energy. The whole practice was high energy, it was physical which I enjoyed watching," said Graham. "And they looked like they were having a good time getting better and trying to make strides as a team.”

With still a long way to go in his process, Graham doesn’t have to make a decision anytime soon. However, when he does eventually pick a program, he knows exactly what he’s looking for in that school.



“I just really want a program that shows how much they want and need me," Graham said. "A winning culture, a team that wants to win, a brotherhood feeling amongst the team and a great coaching staff that wants the best on and off the field.”

