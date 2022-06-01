Skip to main content

Gators Priority LB Target Jordan Hall Includes Florida on Top 5

The Florida Gators land in the top five for talented IMG Academy linebacker prospect Jordan Hall.

Photo: Jordan Hall; Credit: Zach Goodall

IMG Academy linebacker prospect and priority Florida target Jordan Hall released his top five schools Wednesday afternoon. He included the Gators alongside Michigan State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Michigan.

Picking up and furthering a relationship with linebackers coach Jay Bateman dating back to his time at North Carolina, Hall has reciprocated the heavy interest the Gators have shown him since the new staff arrived.

“We had a great relationship from UNC and it has just carried over," Hall said in an interview with AllGators in April. "Now he's closer, so I get to see him more often. You know, he really understands football, he knows how to teach it well, so he's a good coach."

Slated to play as an off-ball linebacker at the collegiate level, Hall would provide natural athleticism, versatility — both in terms of his ability to excel in run and pass defense as well as positionally — and aggressiveness to the heart of the Gators defense if they can pluck him off the market.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, he sports a well-versed skillset that has potential to shine as a middle or weak-side backer for Bateman.

He trusts the coaching Florida can provide to elevate his game to the next level. Billy Napier and Co. will look to capitalize on that fact to prevail over the others in contention.

Hall is scheduled to officially visit Gainesville on the first weekend of June before traveling to East Lansing (Mich.) and South Bend (Ind.) June 10-12 and June 17-19 respectively.

His June 3-5 stay at Florida will provide the Gators ample opportunity to close on the talented second-level defender.

