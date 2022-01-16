Skip to main content

Gators Lose Commitment From 2023 WR Darren Lawrence

One prospect remains in the Florida Gators' 2023 recruiting class.

Photo: Darren Lawrence; Credit: Brian Smith

One up, one down. Not long after the Florida Gators earned a commitment from 2022 defensive back Miguel Mitchell on Sunday, 2023 Seminole (Fla.) wide receiver Darren Lawrence announced his commitment from the program via social media.

Lawrence originally joined the Gators' 2023 class of commitments in Sept. 2021, recruited to UF by Billy Gonzales under previous head coach Dan Mullen. However, since Mullen was replaced by Billy Napier in November, Florida's current and future recruiting classes have undergone plenty of change with Lawrence being the latest subtraction.

Only Trinity Christian School (Ga.) cornerback Aaron Gates remains committed to Florida in the class of 2023 now that Lawrence has backed off of his pledge. Uf is also without a receiver commit in the classes of 2022 and 2023, although several receivers paid UF an official visit over the weekend.

Lawrence has recently collected scholarship offers from UCF and Missouri since his commitment to UF, in addition to previous offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Louisville among other programs.

In 13 games during his junior season at Seminole, Lawrence caught 54 passes for 782 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushed 18 times for 50 yards and four touchdowns, and completed 3-of-3 passes for three yards and two touchdowns. 

