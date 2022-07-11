Priority offensive tackle recruit Lucas Simmons commits to Florida State over Florida and two other programs.

Photo: Lucas Simmons; Credit: Zach Goodall

Make that two priority offensive line recruits that the Gators have missed out on to its top in-state rival.

Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International 2023 offensive tackle Lucas Simmons announced his pledge to Florida State over Florida, Tennessee and Southern California on Monday.

Simmons' commitment to the Seminoles came a couple of weeks after UF lost out on top interior offensive line prospect Roderick Kearney from Orange Park (Fla.) to FSU, lending Florida State some serious momentum on the Sunshine State trail when it comes to players in the trenches.

A native of Sweden that Florida's coaching staff embraced by creating the Twitter trend "#HejaGators", or "Hey Gators" in English, the 6-foot-8, 295-pound Simmons is considered the No. 11 offensive tackle and the No. 117 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

The Gators currently possess two offensive line commitments in this cycle, from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Knijeah Harris and Rockledge's (Fla.) Bryce Lovett, but will continue to pursue other up-front talents before the class is wrapped up, particularly at offensive tackle.

Recruits worth monitoring at this time are Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips' Payton Kirkland, Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy's Monroe Freeling, among others. Kirkland is scheduled to announce his college commitment on July 23, while Freeling has yet to confirm a pledge date at this time.

