Florida Gators Make Top 8 For 2022 WR Omari Kelly

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

With the 2021 recruiting cycle squared away, the Florida Gators have set their sights on many prospects for the 2022 recruiting season. Many have already begun to release their top-teams list, and some have even committed, two of which have pledged to the Gators themselves.

The latest potential future Gator includes 2022 wide receiver Omari Kelly out of Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.), who was just offered by Florida last week on Feb. 2. Today, Kelly released his top eight which includes UF.

Along with Florida, Kelly lists Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Virginia, Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina. Many teams within the SEC will be vying for the athlete's services throughout the summer and fall as we make our way towards the 2022 Early Signing Day period.

Kelly has released other top-teams lists, however, this would be the first one Florida was assigned to, likely due to the late offer the team gave him heading into this year. He is being recruited by Florida wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales.

Kelly, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds plays on all areas of the offensive side of the football, particularly at receiver, using his large frame to take advantage of smaller cornerbacks at the prep level. He is nimble and shifty in his movement, giving him plenty of flexibility to be used as an intermediate receiver or on the outside.

Due to his size, Kelly is tough to take down, especially when catching the football in traffic, a trait that gives him an edge to his game. Across ten games in his junior season, Kelly caught 39 passes for 710 yards (18.2 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns.

The Gators have already landed a commitment from a wide receiver for the 2022 recruiting class in Syveion Ellis, and they'll continue to look for receivers as the position group is due to a revamp following this season.