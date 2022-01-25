QB Max Brown Flips from Central Michigan to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have acquired their quarterback for the 2022 cycle, flipping Central Michigan commit Max Brown following his official visit to Gainesville.

Brown received an offer from the Gators Sunday during his official visit to the University of Florida from Jan. 21-23, leading the prior Central Michigan pledge to decommit from former UF head coach Jim McElwain and the Chippewas soon after.

Less than 24 hours later, he flipped his commit to Florida.

Possessing dual-threat abilities paired with pinpoint accuracy, Brown has the potential to excel in the Gators' balanced offensive scheme.

In 2021, he totaled over 4,000 yards and 61 touchdowns to win Oklahoma's 3-3A District MVP.

When working outside of the pocket, Brown has the propensity to make pass rushers miss while simultaneously looking to make plays downfield instead of taking off past the line of scrimmage at the first sign of pressure. Likewise, Brown's elite-level accuracy, completing over 70% of his balls throughout the year – posting a 41:4 TD-to-INT ratio – doesn't waver when he's on the run. He shows comfort in throwing off-platform.

If he does elect to use his legs, Brown's speed and elusiveness are adequate to make players miss at the high school level. That was exemplified by an open-field spin move that turned a long scamper into a touchdown.

As a result, Florida gains an extra element in a ground attack that will prove paramount to the offensive success under Napier.

The main concern with the quarterback – a factor for his relative lack of interest from top-tier schools around the nation – rests in his inconsistent arm strength when making throws outside of the numbers.

In some instances, he zips the ball to his target, showing he has the arm talent to make any throw that will be asked of him at the next level. At other times, it looks as if he is using his entire body to push the ball in the direction of the intended receiver.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, the quarterback carries a ready-now frame if he was forced to step into the fold immediately at Florida. Luckily, for the sake of development, he won't have to do that. As an individual that will serve as a depth piece while Anthony Richardson and Jack Miller assume roles in the offense before him, he will benefit from growing more fluid in his motion over time.

On the surface, Brown's commitment ensures Florida will leave the 2022 cycle with at least one quarterback. But, at its core, the addition could prove to be a wise investment for Napier and quarterback analyst Ryan O'Hara to bring in the underrated prospect.

Brown still has a visit to Washington scheduled for Jan. 28-30.

