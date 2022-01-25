Scouting Report: Gators QB Commit Max Brown

The Florida Gators landed a commitment from under-the-radar quarterback Max Brown on Monday.

Brown, who took an official visit to Florida last weekend, backed off of his Central Michigan commitment on Sunday evening shortly after receiving an offer from UF. Just over 24 hours later Brown announced that he will take his talents to Gainesville for college.

As mentioned before, Brown is a bit of an under-the-radar prospect as he only possesses offers from four schools, including Florida. Why that is, who knows, because his tape is solid. While he is not a prospect that is going to "wow" you with his arm strength, he does a good job of getting the ball out on time and on target to his receiver.

Brown put up some extremely impressive numbers during his senior season at Tulsa (Okla.) Lincoln Christian, both through the air and on the ground. He threw for 2,750 yards and 41 touchdowns, compared to only four interceptions on the year and did that completing an eye-popping 71 percent of his passes.

A lot of Brown's passing is done from outside the pocket, whether it was a designed rollout or him using his athletic ability to extend plays and find open receivers down the field. You don't get to see him stand tall in the pocket and deliver a strike very often. While his ability to throw on the run is impressive, there may be some development required when it comes to pocket presence.

The biggest thing that jumps out to you when watching Brown's film is his athletic ability. He regularly extends plays and finds receivers down the field or take off for chunks of yards with his legs. Brown has shown the ability to put touch on passes to the sideline and put the ball exactly where his receiver can make a clean play on the ball.

While he isn’t a burner by any means, he has adequate speed and elusiveness to make things happen with the ball in his hands. That is evident by his 1,343 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing during his senior season.

Brown is a solid QB prospect that seems to have fallen through the cracks as far as rankings and scouting goes. While he isn’t outstanding at any one thing, he does everything really well. And he excels at the most important part for a QB, accuracy. You don’t just luck your way into a 71 percent completion percentage and it wasn’t just a one-year fluke because he was over 70 percent his junior year as well.

Brown is a prospect that could outplay his ranking but will definitely have to wait a few years before having a chance to play. With Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller, Jalen Kitna and Carlos Del Rio having the chance to go through spring while Brown doesn’t enroll until summer, he will be a bit behind the eight-ball to start.

Nonetheless, Brown is an impressive eval by Billy Napier and Florida's coaching staff, identifying him late in the cycle and making a strong push. The plan was always for Florida to take a high school quarterback prospect in the class of 2022, and the Gators have found theirs.

You can find Brown's senior season highlights here.

