Hawthorne OT Mozell Williams: Florida Visit 'A Dream Come True'

The Florida Gators kicked off the March recruiting period by hosting prospects close to home, inviting local prospects to check out the UF campus, meet the new coaching staff and try on the uniforms that players they grew up idolizing wore on game day right down the street.

Hawthorne (Fla.) 2023 offensive tackle Mozell Williams called the visit "a dream come true."

"I was born and raised in Gainesville. It was an amazing experience for me," Williams told AllGators. "I learned that Florida is really a great program. I learned a lot from the coaches and really paid close attention to the players and how they were doing the drills and stuff.

"It was all like a good experience for me so I can do better and be a great football player myself."

Williams, who is coached by former Gators' tight end and basketball guard Cornelius Ingram at Hawthorne, spent the day with Florida's staff of assistants and developed a bond with both offensive line coach Rob Sale and personnel analyst Joe Hamilton. He was also able to meet head coach Billy Napier at the team's practice facility.

"Coach Sale, the O-line coach, he's a really good guy. I met coach Joe Hamilton, I met a lot of coaches," said Williams. "I met coach Napier, we was in the facility and he shook my hand. He was like, 'Hey, how are you doing? Are you excited?' I was like, 'Yes, sir, I'm ready to go!'"

Williams went as far as to say that he, one day, hopes to be a part of Sale's offensive line unit at Florida after beginning to build a relationship with the former New York Giants assistant. He mentioned that Sale and UF's staff are the only college coaches to have spoken with him about the strengths of his game during his recruitment.

Although a scholarship offer did not arise from the meeting, the Gators have invited Williams back for another visit this spring.

"Everyone wanted me to come back again," Williams shared. "I would love to see some more drills so I can really do them myself, I love to do drills. And then I would love to be with the coaches again and be around the great atmosphere."

Williams' first scholarship offer came from Troy in January, while, alongside Florida, Florida State and South Florida have shown an interest in the Gainesville-area recruit. He intends to visit USF during the spring as well.

A 6-foot-6, 330-pound right tackle, Williams believes he can bring versatility and explosion off the ball to the college he eventually signs with.

"[Florida] said that they really love my game and I feel like I have a good game," Williams said. "I play right tackle, I feel like I'm explosive, I'm really good off the ball and I can move to the next level, finish blocks. I feel like I'm really a great, versatile player."

