LB Myles Graham's Gators Commitment Is 'The Best Decision For Me'

The Florida Gators got their 2024 class started off in a big way by landing elite linebacker and legacy prospect Myles Graham from Woodward Academy (Ga.) on Sunday.

Graham is the son of former Gators All-SEC running back Earnest Graham, who was a part of the 2000 SEC Championship team and then spent eight seasons in the NFL playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Graham is a Florida legacy, he made it clear in previous conversations that he wasn’t signed, sealed, and delivered to Gainesville just because his dad went to UF. He said that Florida would have to work to show him they wanted him just like everyone else.

Well, Florida did just that in order to land his commitment, and the talented LB told AllGators what ultimately led to his commitment to the program in Gainesville.

“I just feel like it’s the best decision for me to commit [to Florida] and commit early," Graham told AllGators in an exclusive interview. "It’s both beneficial to me as my dad went there, my sister is going there now so I mean there’s no better place for me right now. It’s a great place and the coaching staff is one of the best right now, so that’s how I feel and that’s where I’m going.”

Graham had his pick of schools to choose from with over 40 offers on the table, but acknowledged the on-and-off-the-field development that he believes he will receive in Gainesville as the biggest factor in his decision to pull himself off the market early.

“The biggest factor was being able to develop myself both on and off the field," Graham said. "I see myself developing the best there as a man and as a player.”

Though he‘s caught some heat for the way things have gone on the trail in the 2023 class, Florida inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman was instrumental in landing the commitment of Myles Graham and his vision for how he sees him fitting into the defense was a big selling point.

“He plans to use me as a WILL [weak-side linebacker]," Graham explained. "[A] very versatile LB that can blitz, tackle, run, cover, do everything that an LB needs to.”

With Graham making a commitment so early in the recruiting process, he says he still wants to take his official visits when the time comes as he’s worked extremely hard to be able to have the opportunity to do so.

However, Graham knows exactly who he’s trying to get to come to Gainesville with him now that he can slip his recruiting cap on for the Gators.

“[Quarterback] DJ Lagway, for sure.”

