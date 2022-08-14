Skip to main content

Florida Gators Earn Legacy Commitment From LB Myles Graham

Myles Graham is the second linebacker prospect to commit to the Florida Gators this week.

The Florida Gators' significant recruiting momentum has pushed into the class of 2024, as elite Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy linebacker Myles Graham announced his pledge to UF on Sunday. He's the first 2024 recruit to team up with the Gators up until this point. 

Graham is a legacy commitment for Florida, as his father, Earnest, starred at running back for the Gators from 1998-2002. Considering his family ties and the relationship he's built with the team and its coaches on his own, Graham saw no reason to wait on joining the program via his college commitment.

“I just feel like it’s the best decision for me to commit [to Florida] and commit early," Graham told AllGators in an exclusive interview. "It’s both beneficial to me as my dad went there, my sister is going there now. So I mean, there’s no better place for me right now. 

"It’s a great place and the coaching staff is one of the best right now, so that’s how I feel and that’s where I’m going.”

Gators linebackers coach Jay Bateman had caught some flack from the Florida faithful as his position had yet to add talent in the class of 2023 over the course of the year. That trend has changed dramatically over the last week, as Bateman was able to flip in Lake City (Fla.) Columbia 2023 linebacker Jaden Robinson from South Carolina on Wednesday, before landing a 2024 stud in Graham on Sunday.

The Gators have added a total of three commitments this weekend, from Graham, Gardendale (Ala.) High defensive lineman Kelby Collins and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive lineman Will Norman

The weekend's excitement may not be over, either, as another Gators' defensive line target, Orlando (Fla.) Olympia's Kamran James, is scheduled to make his college commitment on Sunday as well.

