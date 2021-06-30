DB Nick Culls Labels Top 6; Keeps Gators In Contention

Recruiting for the class of 2022 is reaching its breaking point as regular-season football rapidly approaches. As a result, announcements – both commitments and top schools – by a plethora of prospects across the nation are being made.

Holding 21 Division-I offers, Seminole County (Donalsonville, Ga.) defensive back Nick Cull became the latest to join the news cycle, cutting down his teams in consideration on Tuesday afternoon.

Naming the Gators to his shortlist of six options, Cull included them alongside Miami, Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn and South Carolina.

Seeing his stock surge starting in March — earning 15 offers in a short time span — Cull’s decision to narrow his list came following a busy month of June in which he visited all but one (Auburn) of his top schools.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Cull is undersized compared to the other corners Jules Montinar has pursued thus far in his recruitment efforts.

However, despite his smaller frame, Cull plays with heightened physicality and instincts to break on the ball carrier when working downhill in run stop.

Making up for his lack of size with his all-around athleticism, Cull wins in all three facets of the game, making plays at and behind the line of scrimmage defensively, operating out of the backfield on occasion offensively and returning kicks for the Indians on special teams.

Given his versatility to make an impact elsewhere, Cull could be a valuable special teamer in his collegiate career, especially while he grows acclimated to the game from a physical and play speed standpoint.

With a timeline for his final decision yet to be made, Cull’s recruitment will be one to watch going forward, given the significant interest he has shown in Florida since they extended their offer back on March 16.

